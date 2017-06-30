SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Investigators have a new clue to the whereabouts of a missing 22-year-old man from Montara.

A woman walking along Montara State Beach on Thursday found Richard Moss’ AAA card in the sand.

On Friday, family, friends, and volunteers searched the beach with rakes and metal detectors for any more signs of Moss.

He was last seen leaving his house in Montara on May 25 driving through the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

His family has since spent thousands of dollars in the search effort to find him.

A family friend says it’s possible Moss somehow ended up in the water.

“After this…the family’s talked about hiring a side boat, with side scan sonar out of Half Moon Bay to kind of search for, you know, any lumps of metal that are kind of out of the ordinary, but, you know, in the 1950s, people shoved their washing machines and…cars over the edge here,” family friend Dan Stegink said. “And prior to 1973, when the coastal commission was formed…a lot of insurers didn’t even pull cars out of the water when they came…when they ended up here and were abandoned. So…there’s a lot of metal down there, there’s a lot of junk down there, and…it’s a matter of finding the right car.”

The search efforts are expected to continue through the weekend.

Volunteers say the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will be involved as well.

