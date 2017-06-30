Oakland Police Officer under investigation for sex at headquarters

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is struggling with new investigations into its own officers’ behavior.

KRON4 News is investigating accusations that an Oakland Police officer recently was caught having sex in the basement of Oakland’s police headquarters.

Police department critic and civil rights attorney John Burris tells KRON4 News that his sources inside the department are providing similar details that an officer was caught engaging in sex with a civilian.

When KRON4 News reached out to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s office here is what we were told:

“Workplace Misconduct” – On May 27, 2017, an allegation of misconduct in the workplace was made involving one of our employees during off-duty hours. When the information was reported, the department immediately took action. An Internal Affairs administrative investigation is being conducted. At this time, there is no indication the alleged misconduct involves any criminal violations. “Domestic Violence” – On June 24, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an off-duty Oakland Police Officer, Marcos Gocobachi, was arrested for domestic assault in the City of Richmond. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. “Located Narcotics” – On June 25, 2017, during a cleaning of an office area in the workplace, narcotics were discovered inside a locked cabinet. It was determined that the narcotics were in their original sealed packaging and all contents were accounted for. The Department is currently conducting an Internal Affairs administrative investigation and a criminal investigation into the incident. This incident was not part of the investigation workplace misconduct case from May 27, 2017.

After a few follow-up questions, officials confirmed that the wordplace misconduct is related to a secual misconduct.

They also clearified that Gocobachi was only invovled in the domestic violence incident, which had nothing to do with the workplace misconduct or the narcotics.

KRON4 News is checking with its sources, as this story develops we will provide additional details.

