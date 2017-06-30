PHOTOS: Nearly 20 cats found abandoned near Vallejo humane society

By Published:

VALLEJO (KRON) — Nearly 20 cats were found abandoned near the humane society in the North Bay this week.

One employee was leaving work when he spotted the cages filled with cats on the side of the road. Officials say some of the cats are sick but all 17 are expected to survive.

Seventy-five percent of them are 10 years old or older.

The cats are up for adoption.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting or wants to donate money or food is being urged to reach out to the humane society in Vallejo.

Abandoned Cat

