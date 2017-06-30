Report: Sharks’ Marleau, Thornton offered extensions; set to become free agents

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau have a lot in common. They are both longtime members of the San Jose Sharks, went one and two overall in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft and they both will reportedly become free agents on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Until now, there have been little to no reports surrounding any contract negotiations between the San Jose Sharks and the veteran forwards. On Friday, however, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Marleau received a two-year extension offer from the Sharks and is currently “considering multiple options.”

According to NBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz, the Sharks have also offered Thornton a “multi-year deal” which is likely to be a similar two-year offer to Marleau’s. Thornton’s decision to take the offer likely relies on what Marleau decides to do.

Both players have expressed interest in signing a three-year deal, so that may play a factor in their decisions as they move into free agency. Since Thornton joined the Sharks in 2005, both him and Marleau have accepted similar three-year extensions in 2007, 2010, and 2014. Neither of them has ever entered free agency until now.

Marleau is the currently Sharks longest standing player since being drafted second overall in 1997. He leads all Sharks in games played (1,493), while Thornton is second (914), so it makes sense to why the players wish to stick together.

As the free agency period begins Saturday, both players have already drawn plenty of interest from other teams. They are likely to receive plenty of offers should they decide not to sign with the Sharks.

Where they go from there is up in the air. But until now, all the Sharks fans can do now, is wait.

