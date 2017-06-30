SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry could be a Golden State Warriors for a long time.

The Warriors star is expected to agree to a five-year, $201 million “supermax deal” sometime after 9 p.m. Friday, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

League sources indicate that the Warriors and Stephen Curry are on course to strike their five-year, $201 mil “supermax” deal after midnight — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 1, 2017

Curry made $12.1 million in 2016.

