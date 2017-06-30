Report: Warriors, Stephen Curry expected to agree to five-year, $201 million “supermax” deal

By Published:
Stephen Curry, Al-Farouq Aminu
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, dribbles around his back past Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry could be a Golden State Warriors for a long time.

The Warriors star is expected to agree to a five-year, $201 million “supermax deal” sometime after 9 p.m. Friday, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsCurry made $12.1 million in 2016.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s