San Francisco’s minimum wage to increase Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s minimum wage is set to rise to $14 on Saturday under the terms of a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.
Proposition J, approved by voters in November 2014, called for the minimum wage to rise gradually to $15 by 2018.
At the time of its passage, the city’s minimum wage was $10.74.
Prop J was introduced with the support of Mayor Ed Lee, the Board of Supervisors, labor unions, non-profit groups and the Chamber of Commerce.
It passed with 77 percent of the vote, well over the simple majority needed.
After 2018, the wage will be adjusted based on inflation.
The rising minimum wage was celebrated this week by worker’s rights groups, who said that work was still needed to enforce minimum wage laws on the books.
Minimum wage violations by employers take away nearly $2 billion in earnings each year in California, according to labor groups.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- HOUSE TO VOTE ON KATE’S LAW, SANCTUARY CITY BILL
- SAN RAFAEL MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO MOVE INTO HOUSE STILL FOR SALE
- FREMONT POLICE BELIEVE WOMAN MISSING SINCE 1989 WAS MURDERED
- SHOCKING VIDEO: PREGNANT WOMAN RUNS OVER SUSPECTED PURSE THIEF WITH SUV
- UMPIRE SAVES WOMAN ATTEMPTING SUICIDE
- WOMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER GETTING PREGNANT BY 11-YEAR-OLD BOY
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN