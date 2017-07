DIXON (KRON) — Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a downed plane near Dixon on Friday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. just north of Dixon in the area of Putah Creek Road and Stevenson Bridge.

A witness reported seeing a small airplane floating towards the ground with an attached parachute.

Fortunately, police say the pilot and his passenger were unharmed.

Deputies and the FAA are now investigating.