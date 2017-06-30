SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Marshawn Lynch’s latest training method, Andre Iguodala’s TV aspirations, Jimmy Butler publicly announcing his phone number, and Lakers fans shunning the new Bryant in town.

Raider’s running back Marshawn Lynch gets salty with his training. A recently released video shows him running drills on the Alameda Beach in his boots. He’s moving quicker than most people can on a regular, flat surface!

Warrior’s Andre Iguodala is looking to expand his career off the court. Darya suspects he may be getting a jump start on his “Plan B” in case free agency doesn’t go his way.

Why would NBA star Jimmy Butler give out his phone number to everyone questioning his move the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Finally, see what Lakers fans are saying about a new jersey with the name Bryant on the back. Hint: It’s not referring to the Black Mamba!

