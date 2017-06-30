SACRAMENTO (AP) – State officials are warning people not to swim in the San Luis Reservoir and to avoid eating fish from its water.
The Department of Water Resources on Friday upgraded the advisory for blue-green algae in the reservoir to danger after testing near the Basalt boat ramp earlier this week.
The algae is toxic and exposure can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea or cold and flu-like symptoms.
The state is advising people not to make contact with the water, drink it, or eat mussels or other seafood from it. The same cautions should apply to pets. The advisory does not apply to the nearby O’Neill Forebay.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- HOUSE TO VOTE ON KATE’S LAW, SANCTUARY CITY BILL
- SAN RAFAEL MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO MOVE INTO HOUSE STILL FOR SALE
- FREMONT POLICE BELIEVE WOMAN MISSING SINCE 1989 WAS MURDERED
- SHOCKING VIDEO: PREGNANT WOMAN RUNS OVER SUSPECTED PURSE THIEF WITH SUV
- UMPIRE SAVES WOMAN ATTEMPTING SUICIDE
- WOMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER GETTING PREGNANT BY 11-YEAR-OLD BOY
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN