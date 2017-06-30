Tuberculosis Scare: 1 case confirmed at 24 Hour Fitness in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — At least one case of tuberculosis, stemming from a popular Vallejo gym, has been confirmed by a Solano County Health Department Official Friday morning.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun is at the 24 Hour Fitness where members are now concerned about possible exposure.

Officials have confirmed just one case.

The health department has no information on any additional persons with tuberculosis connected to the fitness center.

No further details about the situation have been released at this time.

