OAKLAND (KRON) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill Bay Area airports as they leave town for the 4th of July.

AAA is predicting record breaking numbers of Americans to travel this holiday weekend.

More than 44 million Americans are expected to go at least 50 miles by car, boat, plane or train.

Officials there estimate about 250,000 passengers over the six-day holiday period, which spans from Friday, June 30th, through Wednesday, July 5th.

Most people, about 37 million, will drive to their destinations.

Cheaper gas prices this year compared to last summer will help drivers save some cash.

For those planning to fly airfare and car rental rates are also predicted to be lower this year.

