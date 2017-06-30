VIDEO: Instead of speeding ticket, officer buys tire for driver

(KRON/CNN) — A North Carolina woman thought she was going to get several tickets when an officer pulled her over.

Courtney Baily was reportedly speeding, had an expired registration, and was not wearing a seat belt, but the officer did the opposite.

Baily told him she was recently laid off from her music teaching job and was struggling to find the money to keep up on her car payments.

“This was the first week where I was like, ‘I have no money, I don’t know what I’m gonna do.'”

That’s when Officer Strand decided to pay for her car inspection and a much needed new tire.

Baily posted her story of what happened to her on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

The officer says he just knew it was the right thing to do.

