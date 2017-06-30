VIDEO: Teen detained in Hayward after trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist

Published:
(Hayward Police/Twitter)

 

HAYWARD (KRON) — A teen boy was detained in Hayward on Friday after trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist to undercover officers, police said.

Detectives met with the teen at around 10 a.m. in Hayward.

After the fireworks were delivered to the officers, the teen tried to run away from police, authorities said. Officers detained him a short distance away.

Detectives found more illegal fireworks in his car and in his home in the 29000 block of Holyoke Avenue, police said. Police found a “sizeable” amount of illegal fireworks inside the home.

(Hayward Police/Twitter)

Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated because the fireworks could be dangerous, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities confiscated more than 3,000 pounds of fireworks from a building in San Leandro also on Friday.

