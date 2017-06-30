SANTA CLARA (KRON) — VTA officials unveiled a new pedestrian undercrossing at the Santa Clara Caltrain station.
The undercrossing is just beneath the station at the end of Brokaw Road and Coleman Avenue.
It now allows pedestrians and cyclists to get from San Jose to the Caltrain, ACE, and Capitol Corridor in Santa Clara.
The project took about four days to complete and cost nearly $14 million.
All of the money came from measures A and B, the City of San Jose, and State and Federal resources.
