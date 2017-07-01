Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors, reportedly agrees to 3-year deal

Mike Brown, Andre Iguodala
Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown, right, gestures next to forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND (KRON)– Andre Iguodala is remaining loyal to the blue and gold.

The star player has reportedly agreed to 3-year deal with the Warriors, worth an estimated $48 million.

