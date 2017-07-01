Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors, reportedly agrees to 3-year deal

OAKLAND (KRON)– Andre Iguodala is remaining loyal to the blue and gold.
The star player has reportedly agreed to 3-year deal with the Warriors, worth an estimated $48 million.
Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay….
— Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 2, 2017
