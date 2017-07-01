Two children killed in Concord hit-and-run crash

CONCORD (KRON) — Two children were killed and an infant was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:55 p.m. an Infiniti sedan collided with a Dodge Durango on the Solano Avenue on-ramp to Highway 4, CHP said.

The silver 2004 Infiniti sedan was traveling on westbound Hwy 4 towards the Solano Avenue off-ramp. At the same time, a grey 2006 Dodge Durango was driving on the on-ramp from Solano Avenue to westbound Hwy 4, which is adjacent to the off-ramp.

It is unclear why at this time but the driver of the silver Infiniti drove off the roadway of the off-ramp and slammed into the left rear of the Durango.

A 10-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy were both ejected from the Durango and died at the scene.

A 3-month-old infant remained in a car seat but sustained major injuries and was transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital.

The mother who was driving sustained major injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.

The family lives in San Pablo.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Infiniti fled on foot across the highway and ran towards the Solano drive-in movie theater located at Arnold Industrial Place.

The fleeing driver was described as a black male adult, lanky build about 5’10”-6’01”, with short black hair and wearing a gray or dirty white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Witnesses also said the driver sustained injuries to his head and face because of the significant amount of blood on him. And he may have additional injuries as well.

CHP officials have identified a persons of interest as Lemuel Sirvonn, Jr. This is based on evidence and information located at the scene,

If you know him, know his whereabouts now, saw him at the collision scene or at the movie theater, please contact Contra Costa CHP Communications Center by calling 707-551-4100.

CHP originally had said the infant died but that was later corrected.

