Health officials warn of toxic algae in Napa County waters

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A toxic blue-green algae was found in several Bay Area lakes and the latest discovery was in Napa County.
Two dogs died earlier this week after swimming in the Huichica Creek area in Napa.
“We all walk our dogs and everybody kind of knows each other and it was shocking to hear that the dogs had died so quickly,” said one resident.
Napa County Public Health Officials said the algae produce toxins that can irritate eyes and skin, cause mouth ulcers and give you flu-like symptoms.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- OAKLAND POLICE OFFICER UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX AT HEADQUARTERS
- DOCTOR ACCUSED OF SEX HARASSMENT KILLS 1 AT NYC HOSPITAL
- KRON4 GOES WHALE WATCHING IN THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY
- SURPRISE! SAN DIEGO SAILOR COMES HOME TO FIND WIFE 8 MONTHS PREGNANT
- WOMAN ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER, KILLING FRIEND IN CAMPBELL
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN