Health officials warn of toxic algae in Napa County waters

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A toxic blue-green algae was found in several Bay Area lakes and the latest discovery was in Napa County.

Two dogs died earlier this week after swimming in the Huichica Creek area in Napa.

“We all walk our dogs and everybody kind of knows each other and it was shocking to hear that the dogs had died so quickly,” said one resident.

Napa County Public Health Officials said the algae produce toxins that can irritate eyes and skin, cause mouth ulcers and give you flu-like symptoms.

