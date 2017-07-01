Teen becomes millionaire after putting air in tires

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WTEN) – Imagine your tires are low so you stop at a Stewart’s to fill them up and drove away a millionaire.

“I thought it was a dream I didn’t think it was real,” Anthony Lavarone said.

He’s the luckiest teen in town, 19-year-old Lavarone came to the Stewart’s shop in Ballston Spa for a quick trip. While he filled his tires with air, he sent a friend inside to pick up his favorite scratch off lotto game. It was not until he went home that night to play the crossword that he realized he had won big money.

“I thought maybe I only got the nine. I made a mistake and then my father went over to the Stewart’s and checked it for me and it said big winner,” Lavarone said.

Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of this cash in his startup company. Like many teenagers, Lavarone still wants a hot new ride.

“I’ll probably just go and buy a new truck. That’ll be my fun thing.” So what would you do if you won a million dollars?

“Forget the house and college, let’s go to Disney!” Ginny Miller said.

“I can’t fathom a million dollars you know, but I hope he spends it wisely,” Alfred Aubin said.

Lavarone inspired other Stewart’s customers to play the game, but one manager said he has never seen a win like this one.

“I’ve been in many stores and this is the biggest jackpot I’ve ever seen go out of one of my stores,” store manager Darrell Rockwell said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES