Wanted parolee arrested in San Rafael for human trafficking, drug possession

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–A wanted parolee from Antioch was arrested in San Rafael Friday on suspicion of human trafficking and cocaine possession, a police sergeant said today.

Jeffrey Berard Jenkins II, 26, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, sex with a minor, transportation of methamphetamine and cocaine for sale and an outstanding parole warrant, according to San Rafael police Sgt. Scott Eberle.

The case began when Santa Rosa police detectives informed San Rafael police that a runaway girl under the age of 18 from Pittsburg might be in San Rafael being forced into prostitution by a trafficker/pimp, Eberle said.

San Rafael police found the girl’s online escort ad and set up a “date” in which she agreed to a sex act at a San Rafael motel in exchange for money, Eberle said.

When officers arrived at the motel, the girl said she had engaged in prostitution and had a pimp who took her money and gave her drugs, according to Eberle.

The young woman agreed to come back to the police department, where she was offered services from Community Violence Solutions and Children and Family Services, Eberle said.

Jenkins was taken into custody when he showed up at the hotel room he had rented for the young victim. Officers found cocaine, methamphetamine and contraband associated with drug sales and prostitution in his vehicle, Eberle said.

