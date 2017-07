4 hurt in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) — Four people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Saturday night, police said.

According to Oakland police, the shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Humboldt Avenue.

Four people suffered injuries in the shooting, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

