Car crashes into Menlo Park fire hydrant

MENLO PARK (BCN) — Flooding of multiple first floor apartments in Menlo Park was avoided Saturday evening when firefighters were able to shut off the water from a fire hydrant sheared off by a vehicle, fire officials said.

The vehicle crashed into the hydrant at 6:38 p.m. at Hoover Street and Valparaiso Avenue.

Fire officials said the driver was not injured and it took firefighters about 10 minutes to shut off the water.

The water, which was accumulating, threatened to flood some apartments until firefighters turned off a nearby valve.

