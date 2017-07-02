CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police arrested a man for stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a cellphone store, authorities said.

It happened at the A Wireless store, located at 785 Oak Grove Road.

The store alarm system notified police of the break-in at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers found an unsecured door at the back of the store and evidence that the shop had been burglarized, Concord police Lt. James Nakayama said.

The officers got information that led them to believe the suspect was in San Jose. They contacted San Jose police, who dispatched officers to help out, according to Nakayama.

Police believe the suspect stole about $50,000 worth of Apple products.

A house in the 2900 block of Masonwood Drive in San Jose was identified as the place where the suspect and stolen items were located, Nakayama said.

During the investigation, the iPads and iPhones were found at the suspect’s home in San Jose. Police also found a loaded and several thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

Police also charged the 29-year-old man, Loi Tuan Tran, with possession of a firearm and drug charges.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Detective Evans at (925) 603-5820 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

