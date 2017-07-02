Crews investigating mass power outage in Mountain View

By Published: Updated:

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– A massive power outage in Mountain View left nearly 3200 Pacific Gas &Electric customers without power Sunday evening.

The outage was reported around 7:38 p.m. and crews responded immediately to restore service.

According to PG&E, the power was knocked out due to an equipment failure.

Power was restored to all but 13 customers around 9:15 p.m.

 

