MISSING: Hayward police searching for at-risk man

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police are searching for a 21-year-old man, who they consider to be at risk due to his mental capacity.
According to police, Matt Bonds walked away from his board and care home.
Bonds functions at a 15-year-old level, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a red backpack.
If anyone locates Bonds, contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7007.
