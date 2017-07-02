MISSING: Hayward police searching for at-risk man

By Published:

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police are searching for a 21-year-old man, who they consider to be at risk due to his mental capacity.

According to police, Matt Bonds walked away from his board and care home.

Bonds functions at a 15-year-old level, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a red backpack.

If anyone locates Bonds, contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7007.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s