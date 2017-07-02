MISSING: Hayward police searching for at-risk man

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police are searching for a 21-year-old man, who they consider to be at risk due to his mental capacity.

According to police, Matt Bonds walked away from his board and care home.

Bonds functions at a 15-year-old level, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a red backpack.

If anyone locates Bonds, contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7007.

