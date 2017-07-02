Napa man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

NAPA (KRON)–The victim in a Napa hit-and-run collision Thursday night is being treated for major injuries and police are continuing to seek the public’s help in finding the suspect in the case.

Police said the man who was found unresponsive in the roadway after the collision is being treated in the hospital for spinal, pelvis and neck fractures, according to police.

The case began when police got a call at around 9:22 p.m. reporting a hit-and-run on Redwood Road west of Solano Avenue. According to police, witnesses told officers a cream or white Cadillac SUV hit a pedestrian in the roadway, and the female driver stopped, got out, then fled.

Information from witnesses, video surveillance from surrounding businesses and tips from the community led police to identify a suspect, Laura Ha, 47, also known as Hang Ha, of Napa, according to police. The vehicle in the collision was identified as a 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

On Saturday evening, officers served a search warrant at a residence police said is associated with Ha in the 600 block of Seymour Street in Napa. The residence was unoccupied, police said. A 2005 Escalade was at the residence, according to police.

The vehicle had front-end damage and other physical evidence indicating it was involved in a collision, according to police.

Police are continuing to look for Ha. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Aaron Medina at amedina@cityofnapa.org or (707) 257-9560.

