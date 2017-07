Nearly 3200 residents without power in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– A massive power outage in Mountain View left nearly 3200 Pacific Gas &Electric customers without power Sunday evening.

No information has been released on what caused the massive power outage, but crews are en route to fix the issue. according to Mountain View police.

ALERT: Power outage affecting roughly 3,200 PG+E customers along and around ECR from Clark Ave to Hwy 237. Crews en route to fix ASAP. pic.twitter.com/g3ZSSx9Xhn — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) July 3, 2017

