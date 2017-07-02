JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accidently shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
Several television news stations report that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man ran into his girlfriend’s house Friday after the gun discharged. She saw that he had a wound in his groin and took him the hospital, where he underwent surgery.
The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old man has a previous conviction for cocaine possession and may now face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4THLIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- OAKLAND POLICE OFFICER UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX AT HEADQUARTERS
- MAN ARRESTED IN CONCORD HIT-AND-RUN CRASH THAT KILLED 2 CHILDREN
- IF YOU PURCHASED ELECTRONICS FROM 2000 TO 2011, YOU COULD BE OWED MONEY
- TEEN BECOMES MILLIONAIRE AFTER PUTTING AIR IN TIRES
- 4 TEENS ATTACK, ROB BART RIDER IN DUBLIN
- MAN DIES IN CRASH AFTER SPEEDING DOWN DALY CITY STREET