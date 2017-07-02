San Francisco native wins KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A San Francisco native today won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois, LPGA officials said.

Danielle Kang, 24, birdied the last hole to win her first LPGA tournament and her first major tournament by one stroke with a 13-under par 271 at Olympia Fields Country Club.

“Having a major win, it’s amazing,” Kang said in a statement. She’s the eighth player ever to win the championship as their first tournament win.

Kang birdied holes 11 to 14 to charge ahead of Chella Choi of the Republic of Korea on the final nine holes.

Kang took home the U.S. Amateur Championship trophy twice and she entered the tournament as the No. 43 player in the world.

