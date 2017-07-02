Vallejo ranked highest in home sales across the nation



VALLEJO (KRON)–Housing in the Bay Area is a hot topic and according to a recent study conducted by Realtor.com, Vallejo-Fairfield is ranked number one across the nation for home sales.

One East Bay real estate agent, Luis Romero, said the past two years were extremely busy.

“If you think you’re gonna write an offer and they accept it the same day, that’s not real anymore,” he said.

Most sellers are holding off on accepting offers right away and might allow the property to sit a while longer to attract new buyers who are willing to pay more.

