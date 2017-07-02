JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — A 5-year-old Mississippi boy died Saturday morning after he shot himself in the face.

According to Jackson police, 5-year-old Jayden Pempleton died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. There are no charges filed at this time.

The Jackson police department sent a tweet out at 12:30 PM Saturday about the incident, claiming that the cause could have been accidental.

The incident occurred at 3720 Cromwell Street in Jackson.

No word yet on whether or not the crime scene remains active.

