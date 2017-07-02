VIDEO: Fire in Port of Oakland yard extinguished

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland firefighters used foam and water to extinguish a fire that raged in a hydraulic lift in the Port of Oakland yard Saturday night, a battalion chief said Sunday.

The fire department got a call around 8:46 p.m. reporting machinery on fire in the port’s yard. Firefighters who responded discovered an engine compartment fire in a cargo container hydraulic lift, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Tracy Chin said.

“Hydraulic fluid was part of the products that were on fire,” Chin said. To subdue the flames, firefighters used foam, which sits on top of the fluid so the fire doesn’t have access to air to keep burning, she said.

The firefighters got the fire under control in a half-hour but remained on the scene longer to make sure no hydraulic fluid leaked into the bay, Chin said.

The driver of the hydraulic lift was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Chin said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s