VIDEO: Fire in Port of Oakland yard extinguished

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland firefighters used foam and water to extinguish a fire that raged in a hydraulic lift in the Port of Oakland yard Saturday night, a battalion chief said Sunday.

The fire department got a call around 8:46 p.m. reporting machinery on fire in the port’s yard. Firefighters who responded discovered an engine compartment fire in a cargo container hydraulic lift, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Tracy Chin said.

“Hydraulic fluid was part of the products that were on fire,” Chin said. To subdue the flames, firefighters used foam, which sits on top of the fluid so the fire doesn’t have access to air to keep burning, she said.

The firefighters got the fire under control in a half-hour but remained on the scene longer to make sure no hydraulic fluid leaked into the bay, Chin said.

The driver of the hydraulic lift was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Chin said.

