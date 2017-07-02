CONCORD (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a 35-year-old man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children in Concord on Friday night, officers said.

Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr. is in custody on the following charges:

2 counts of Vehicular Homicide

Hit & Run causing great bodily injury

Driving on a Suspended/Revoked driver’s license causing injury

Bail is set at $500,000.

The crash happened on Highway 4 in Concord.

Around 10:55 p.m., a silver 2004 Infiniti sedan was traveling west on Highway 4 and took the Solano Way off-ramp.

A gray 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling on the on-ramp from Solano Way to westbound Highway 4, which is adjacent to the off-ramp.

CHP officials said the driver of the Infiniti allegedly drove off the off-ramp, slamming into the left rear of the Dodge.

The collision was so severe the Dodge was allegedly pushed to the edge of the on-ramp and the Infiniti crashed through a dividing fence and stopped just feet from the front door of Kinder’s restaurant, according to CHP officials.

A 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the Durango and died at the scene.

A 3-month-old restrained in a car seat suffered major injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital Oakland, according to the CHP.

The children’s 35-year-old mother suffered major injuries and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.

According to witnesses, Wilson allegedly ran across the highway toward a nearby drive-in movie theater on Solano Way at Arnold Industrial Place.

Witnesses said Wilson was allegedly covered with blood, with injuries to his head and face, according to CHP officials.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

