SANTA CLARITA (KRON/CNN) — A war veteran who allegedly suffers from PTSD led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase on a Southern California freeway Saturday.

The suspect’s father says his son was hearing voices. He believed his son, 26-year-old Christian Hidalgo, was just trying to get home where “he knows it is safe.”

The CHP said they first tried to pull over the man in Santa Clarita for driving recklessly.

They called the chase dangerous and said the driver often exceeded 100 miles per hour.

A squad car crashed during the chase. There was no word on whether the officer driving the car was injured.

The chase ended with a pit maneuver.

