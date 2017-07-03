VIDEO: 2 boys killed in Concord hit-and-run crash identified

CONCORD (BCN) — Two young brothers from San Pablo who died in a hit-and-run crash on state Highway 4 in Concord on Friday night have been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 5-year-old Vincent Reyes-Rothenberg and 10-year-old Lorenzo Reyes.

The boys were in a gray 2006 Dodge Durango that was traveling on the on-ramp from Solano Way to westbound Highway 4 around 10:55 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At the same time, a silver 2004 Infiniti sedan was traveling west on Highway 4 and took the Solano Way off-ramp, which is adjacent to the on-ramp, but drove off the off-ramp and slammed into the left rear side of the Dodge, CHP officials said.

The collision caused the boys to be ejected from the Dodge, which was pushed to the edge of the on-ramp, while the Infiniti crashed through a fence and stopped just feet from the door of a nearby Kinder’s restaurant, according to the CHP.

The two boys were pronounced dead at the scene while a third child, a 3-month-old boy restrained in a car seat, suffered major injuries and was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

He remains at the hospital in critical condition Monday, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

The boys’ 35-year-old mother also suffered major injuries and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but was released to go home with family Sunday night, Correia said.

Witnesses said the Infiniti driver, identified based on evidence and witness testimony at the scene as Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr., 35, fled the scene and ran across the highway.

Officers notified all regional hospitals of Wilson’s identity in case he showed up for treatment of injuries from the crash, and he ended up coming to Highland Hospital in Oakland to seek care, Correia said.

Hospital officials notified the CHP, and officers came and interviewed Wilson, who was officially taken into custody at 12:35 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of two counts of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing great bodily injury and driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to Correia.

He remains in custody at the hospital and will eventually be booked into jail with bail set at $500,000.

