7-year-old Fairfield boy drowns at Sandy Beach

RIO VISTA (KRON) — A 7-year-old Fairfield boy has died after drowning at Sany Beach in Rio Vista on Saturday, according to Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The boy, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, was with his family and was knee deep in water when he went missing, Deputy Daniel “Cully” Pratt said.

“It’s a ‘No Swimming’-type beach in a strong tidal area that is safer for wading,” Pratt said.

The drowning occurred about 1.5 miles south of the Rio Vista Bridge. Citizens pulled the boy from the water and he was taken by ambulance to the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield. Lifesaving efforts in the ambulance failed and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, Pratt said.

Other siblings and family members were in the water, where there are strong tidal currents and the ground drops off abruptly, when the boy disappeared, Pratt said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES