SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — San Leandro police were actively searching for a suspect in a neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

But the suspect was arrested after a yard-to-yard search.

The suspect fled into a residential neighborhood between Bancroft Avenue and Grand Avenue at Maud Avenue and Estudillo Avenue.

The suspect was described as an African-American man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a blue sweatshirt and jean.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes. But they have since been allowed to return home.

Police were also using dogs to find the suspect.

