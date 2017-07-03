Chase Bank says it’s working on problems with website, mobile app

COLUMBUS (KRON) — Chase Bank’s support services took to Twitter Monday to tell their customers that hey are working to solve a problem with their website and mobile app.

“We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience,” the bank said.

The company gave no estimated time of restoration for service. It’s unclear how many customers the outage is affecting.

A KRON4 viewer in San Francisco reached out to us to bring our attention to the issue.

We’re still working on our website and mobile app. We know it's frustrating right before the holiday and appreciate your patience. — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) July 3, 2017

