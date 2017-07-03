Chase Bank says it’s working on problems with website, mobile app

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other big banks are upgrading their online payment services to let customers make instant transfers of money to others who bank elsewhere, often at no cost. The move comes as traditional banks face pressure from payment companies like Venmo and Square Cash that that offer ways to split the bill. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, a customer uses an ATM at a branch of Chase Bank, in New York.

COLUMBUS (KRON) — Chase Bank’s support services took to Twitter Monday to tell their customers that hey are working to solve a problem with their website and mobile app.

“We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience,” the bank said.

The company gave no estimated time of restoration for service. It’s unclear how many customers the outage is affecting.

A KRON4 viewer in San Francisco reached out to us to bring our attention to the issue.

