Child starts fire after lighting firework inside apartment home

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy lit a firework and started a fire in an apartment building in Ohio.
WCPO reports the boy ignited the firework in the fourth-floor of a Cincinnati apartment building Saturday.
Cincinnati Fire Department District Chief Craig Coburn says the boy got scared after lighting the firework and he got onto a bed, causing it to catch fire.
The boy was hospitalized after the fire, but has since been released. It is unclear if the fire caused any property damage.
The boy’s family has not responded to requests for comment.
Fire officials say they usually see an increase in burn injuries around Independence Day.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- OAKLAND POLICE OFFICER UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX AT HEADQUARTERS
- DOCTOR ACCUSED OF SEX HARASSMENT KILLS 1 AT NYC HOSPITAL
- KRON4 GOES WHALE WATCHING IN THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY
- SURPRISE! SAN DIEGO SAILOR COMES HOME TO FIND WIFE 8 MONTHS PREGNANT
- WOMAN ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER, KILLING FRIEND IN CAMPBELL
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN