Child starts fire after lighting firework inside apartment home

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy lit a firework and started a fire in an apartment building in Ohio.

WCPO reports the boy ignited the firework in the fourth-floor of a Cincinnati apartment building Saturday.

Cincinnati Fire Department District Chief Craig Coburn says the boy got scared after lighting the firework and he got onto a bed, causing it to catch fire.

The boy was hospitalized after the fire, but has since been released. It is unclear if the fire caused any property damage.

The boy’s family has not responded to requests for comment.

Fire officials say they usually see an increase in burn injuries around Independence Day.

