SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol said it has arrested two people in Sonoma County for possession of illegal fireworks.

The CHP says the pair had Roman candles and mortar-style fireworks in the trunk of their car.

A CHP officer stopped a Lexus that was weaving on southbound Highway 101 south of Cotati around 6 a.m., CHP Officer Jon Sloat said.

The driver, Yana Kreslaavskaya, 36, of Oakland, was driving on a suspended license for failing to appear in court, and a passenger, Robert Springer, 36, of Richmond, was found to be on probation and had a felony

warrant out of Contra Costa County for possession of ammunition, Sloat said.

Both were arrested. The CHP officer found 14 mortar-style firework canisters and two launching-type fireworks that are banned in California in the Lexus, Sloat said.

Both occupants of the Lexus also were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous fireworks.

The fireworks were turned over to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Sloat said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

