CHP looking for big-rig that fled deadly hit-and-run in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers are looking for a big-rig that fled after a crash in which a motorcyclist was killed on westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo Monday morning.

The fatal crash, the second on that same stretch of westbound I-80 this morning, was reported at 6:22 a.m. in the area of El Portal Drive.

A big-rig described as a yellow truck with a white trailer made an unsafe lane change and hit the motorcyclist, who then hit another car before being thrown onto the roadway, CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the big-rig driver pulled over and stopped for four or five minutes, then drove away, Hamer said.

Officers later pulled over a big-rig matching the description provided by witnesses, but do not think it is one involved in the collision, according to Hamer.

The crash came after a separate one reported at about 4:05 a.m., also in the area of El Portal Drive.

A woman driving a Honda Accord spun out and struck the center median.

The car came to a stop facing the wrong way and with its lights out, Hamer said.

As the woman was exiting the car, a Dodge Charger approached and was unable to avoid hitting the car and woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamer said.

The two occupants of the Dodge were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The crash shut down the highway until around 6:10 a.m., and less than 15 minutes later, the crash occurred between the big-rig and motorcyclist.

All lanes reopened again by 7:55 a.m., according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to call the CHP’s Oakland office at (510) 450-3821.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES