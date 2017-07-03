VIDEO: Westbound I-80 reopens following fatal crash in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) — One person is dead after a two-car crash Monday morning in San Pablo, according to California Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 4:04 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80, just west of El Portal Dr., CHP said.
CHP issued a traffic alert at 4:22 a.m.
By 4:35 a.m., officials announced that the entire westbound side of the freeway was shut down until further notice.
All traffic was diverted off to El Portal until the lanes reopened at 6:10 a.m.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is on scene. She says traffic is beginning to clear.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Further details are unclear at this time.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
A second deadly crash, this time involving a motorcycle and a big-rig, was reported in the same area at 6:22 a.m.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.
