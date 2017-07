Deadly motorcycle crash closes westbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) — Multiple lanes are blocked on westbound Interstate 80 at San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo due to a fatal collision Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The accident was first reported at 6:22 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and a big-rig. At least one person has died, CHP officials said.

At 6:38 a.m. a traffic alert was issued because almost all lanes are blocked.

The big-rig fled the scene, according to a CHP report.

A check point has been set up in an attempt to find the big-rig driver.

Further details are not yet available.

This is the second fatal crash in San Pablo this morning.

