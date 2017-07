Elderly woman missing out of Sunnyvale found safe

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A 92-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe and returned home after going missing early this morning, Sunnyvale public safety officials said.

Liwen Huang walked away from her assisted living facility around 3:00 a.m.

Before going missing, she apparently told another resident at the facility that she was going to help a lost child.

Public safety officers found Huang around 10:30 a.m. before taking her back home.

