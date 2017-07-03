SAN JOSE (KRON) — The countdown has begun and all systems are a go for Independence Day fireworks shows across the Bay Area.

Among the shows KRON4 will bring you on Tuesday night is one in San Jose.

Meanwhile, San Francisco will have a show as well.

With the countdown to the Fourth of July underway, crews in San Francisco are prepping for the big fireworks display out on the Bay.

Thirty pyrotechnicians are setting up the mortars and the aerial shells that will be shot up into the air Tuesday night.

The company in charge of setting off the fireworks says it is dealing with between 15 and 20 tons of explosive material that will translate into 10,000 effects in the sky.

It’s a job that took months of planning and can’t be rushed.

