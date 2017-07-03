Gary’s Word: Warriors best for all seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — They were the best during the regular season…the best during postseason.

Now, the Golden State Warriors are the best during the offseason.

First, they sign Curry, then Livingston, Iguodala, and on Monday, Durant.

Golden State is doing everything right.

Kevin Durant reportedly took around $6 million less so the team could have salary cap room. Who takes less?

In recent memory, James and Dwayne Wade took a little less to build the super team in Miami. Tim Duncan was praised in San Antonio for taking less money at the end of his career.

Same with Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas.

In their prime, though, like Durant, very, very few and far between.

It starts at the top with the Warriors.

Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, and Steve Kerr by every sample are first class guys.

Athletes want money and leaders that are consistent and respected.

This has been a very busy offseason with teams trying to chase Golden State.

Once again, though, no one made the impact of the Warriors.

Oh yes, Curry $40 million a year?

It’s show business and this kid draws fans and pretty much revolutionized the sport via his shooting.

If anyone’s worth it, it’s probably Steph Curry.

