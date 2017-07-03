Home Depot vanity light fixture recalled

MOBILE, Alabama (CNN) — A light fixture recall has been recalled.

Home Depot is recalling these vanity fixtures from “Design Solutions International with Home Depot.”

The light shades can detach and fall, which could lead to lacerations and burns.

Home Depot says it’s received more than 100 reports of shades falling, leading to at least two people getting hurt.

The fixtures come in three and four-light models, and were sold between December 2014 and March of this year.

Customers are asked to contact design solutions international to receive replacement shades and replacement instructions.

