Homelessness is up in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — Homelessness is up from two years ago in both the city of San Jose and Santa Clara County.

According to San Jose city officials, all jurisdictions that receive funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are required to conduct a homeless census every two years.

In January, researchers surveyed the homeless populations in both the city of San Jose and Santa Clara County.

According to the survey’s findings released Friday, 4,350 homeless individuals were counted in San Jose. This figure is a 7 percent increase from the previous census of 2015 when there were 4,063 homeless individuals in the city.

Of this year’s homeless population, 74 percent were unsheltered and residing in unsafe or unstable living environments, city officials said.

Census researchers also found that in the city of San Jose there were 643 homeless encampments, 1,205 individuals who were chronically homeless, 104 homeless families with children, 330 unaccompanied homeless youth and 468 homeless veterans.

The homeless count for all of Santa Clara County was 7,394. That figure is a 13 percent increase from the previous count in 2015, when there were 6,556 homeless people in the county.

