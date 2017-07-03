Isolated part of Big Sur opens to public again

By Published:
In this aerial photo taken Monday, May 22, 2017 provided by John Madonna showing a massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline. (John Madonna via AP)

 

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A portion of Big Sur which has been cut off since February by a collapsed bridge and a massive landslide is accessible again.

The San Jose Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2tBryCr ) a public hiking trail that links visitors to popular tourist attractions in south Big Sur opened on Saturday.

A daily shuttle takes visitors to the half-mile trail, which was initially built for locals to circumvent the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge after it was badly damaged by winter storms and had to be demolished.

It was narrow, rugged and slippery. But recent upgrades to make the trail safer now allow visitors to reach the isolated stretch of Big Sur.

Kirk Gafill, the president of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce, estimates the area has been losing $300,000 in revenues every day.

