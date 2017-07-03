DALY CITY (KRON) — A man who died after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop in Daly City early Saturday morning has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 26-year-old South San Francisco resident Javier Mercado.

A Daly City police officer tried to pull over a speeding vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. on Mission Street but the driver didn’t stop and continued going south, police said.

Because the motorist was driving so fast, the officer didn’t chase him, but found the vehicle shortly afterward in the 7400 block of Mission Street, according to police.

The vehicle had crashed and the driver, later identified as Mercado, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Dolan at (650) 238-7962.

