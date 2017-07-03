MISSING: 92-year-old woman considered ‘at risk’ in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 92-year-old woman who is considered “at risk.”

Around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning Liwen Huang reportedly walked away from her assisted living facility located at 450 Old San Francisco Rd., according to Department of Public Safety officials.

Huang is considered “at risk” due to her age and dementia, officials said.

She reportedly told another resident she was going to help a lost child when she disappeared.

She is not currently taking any known medications and has never gone missing before.

She was last seen wearing pants with a floral pattern and a red sweatshirt.

Huang speaks only Chinese.

She was not wearing shoes when she left, and staff members at her home say she suffers weakness in her legs, making it difficult to move around.

She does not have access to a car and there are no known frequented locations.

If you locate Huang please contact our Dispatch at (408) 730-7180.

